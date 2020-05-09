Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Considering the physical and financial limitations around building additional roads, cities must use new strategies and technologies to improve traffic conditions. Advanced traffic management systems (ATMSs) such as adaptive traffic control (ATC) are enabling greater efficiencies in the traffic management ecosystem and can help integrate the expected growth in vehicle populations without overwhelming existing infrastructure. ATMSs are also enabling the development of smart intersections, which are emerging as one of the most important data-driven backbones needed for solving core city challenges.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Cisco Systems

Cubic

Econolite

Ericsson

IBM

INRIX

Kapsch TrafficCom

Microsoft

Q-Free

Rapid Flow Technologies

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies

Automotive and Mobility Companies

IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies

Government Agencies

Investor Community

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

