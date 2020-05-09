Apoptosis Assays Market to 2027 – Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher, Merck, BD, Danaher, PerkinElmer, General Electric, Sartorius, Abcam, BioTek

Apoptosis is a programmed cell death that is genetically controlled ablation of cells during normal development. It is form of cell death that is genetically controlled ablation of cells during normal development which is characterized by several features including nuclear fragmentation, chromosome condensation, DNA laddering, cell shrinkage and others. Inappropriately regulated apoptosis is implicated in disease states such as cancer, Alzheimer disease and stroke. A wide range of apoptosis assays are used in the research for early, mid and late stage of apoptotic detection, and an inclusive portfolio of antibodies against novel and established apoptosis biomarkers. These assays consist a wide variety of cellular proteins, including adaptors, cell surface receptors, proteases and mitochondrial components. Moreover, these assays regulate a fine balance between cell survival and death by apoptosis.

The Apoptosis assays market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing government support for developing new treatments for chronic diseases and presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research. However, the increasing rate of chronic diseases is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the ECG equipment market.

The Global apoptosis assays market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, assay kits, reagents, microplates and instruments. The assay kits segment is further segmented into annexin V & cell permeability assays, caspase assays, mitochondrial assays and DNA fragmentation assays. The market is categorized on the basis of application into clinical & diagnostic applications, drug discovery & development, stem cell research and basic research. Based on the end user, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global apoptosis assays market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The apoptosis assays market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

