Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market Growth Strategies 2027 – DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck and Co., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., KA Sensors Ltd, NTN-SNR, NXP Semiconductors N. V. and Robert Bosch GmbH

Automotive Wheel speed sensor is an integral part of breaking system as it detects the rotational speed of the wheels. The emergence of advanced braking systems such as ABS is aiding the growth of this market. Various automotive companies are adopting advanced wheel speed sensors to provide efficient breaking systems and attract more customers.

The growth of automotive wheel speed sensor market is supported by increasing concerns of customers about the safety, and rapid adoption of advanced breaking systems. The players operating in this market are spending rigorously towards the development of efficient wheel speed sensors and gain a significant market share.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Continental AG

2. DENSO Corporation

3. Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.

4. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

5. KA Sensors Ltd

6. NTN-SNR

7. NXP Semiconductors N. V.

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. WABCO

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

