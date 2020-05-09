Field Device Management (FDM) Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Field Device Management (FDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Field Device Management (FDM) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

FDM is a centralized asset management system for remote configuration and maintenance of smart field devices based on HART, PROFIBUS and Fieldbus Foundation protocols.

In 2018, the global Field Device Management (FDM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa

Metso Automation

Azbil Corporation

Endress+Hauser

Festo

Hamilton Company

Mitsubishi Electric

Phoenix Contact

Valmet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

