Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Detailed Analysis 2019- Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Cielo, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Empower Software Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Fidelity Management and Research LLC (USA)

General Outsourcing Co, Ltd. (Thailand)

Genesys (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Intuit, Inc. (USA)

Mercer, LLC (UK)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

Paychex, Inc. (USA)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Talx Corporation (USA)

Talent2 International Ltd. (Australia)

TriCore, Inc. (USA)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

