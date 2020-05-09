Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M/ IoT Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global M2M/ IoT Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Softbank

NTT Docomo

KDDI

SK Telecom

T-Mobile Netherlands

Telstra

Singtel

Vodafone

Plintron

Deutsche Telekom (DT)

Tata Communications

Unlimit

China Mobile International

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria

Aeris

Altice Europe

Amrica Mvil

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

BT Group

Deutsche Telekom

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Iridium

JT Group

KORE Wireless

KPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi–Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

NFC

Cellular

GNSS

EnOcean

Ant+

WHART

Market segment by Application, split into

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Precision Farming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M/ IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M/ IoT Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

