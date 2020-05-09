Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global M2M/ IoT Communications Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M/ IoT Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global M2M/ IoT Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Softbank
NTT Docomo
KDDI
SK Telecom
T-Mobile Netherlands
Telstra
Singtel
Vodafone
Plintron
Deutsche Telekom (DT)
Tata Communications
Unlimit
China Mobile International
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
China Telecom
A1 Telekom Austria
Aeris
Altice Europe
Amrica Mvil
AT&T
Bouygues Telecom
BT Group
Deutsche Telekom
Globalstar
Inmarsat
Iridium
JT Group
KORE Wireless
KPN
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wi–Fi
Bluetooth
ZigBee
NFC
Cellular
GNSS
EnOcean
Ant+
WHART
Market segment by Application, split into
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Automotive and Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Precision Farming
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M/ IoT Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M/ IoT Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
