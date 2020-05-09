IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3265561
The key players covered in this study
AWS (Amazon)
Ayla Networks
Bosch
C3
Cisco
Emerson
Fanuc
Foghorn
Fujitsu
GE
Greenwave
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
Microsoft
PTC
Relayr
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
SAP
Siemens
Tencent
Verizon
Hitachi Vantara
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device Management Platform
Application Management Platform
Connectivity Management Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Machinery
Transportation equipment
Food
Plastics and Rubber
Petroleum
Textiles
Beverage and Tobacco
Other
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3265561
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment