Smart Water Meters Market: What will be the Future in Next Five Years | Badger Meters, Itron and Aclara Technologies LLC

Water is a limited resource and is essential for agriculture, industry and for other creature existence on earth including human beings. In order to keep eyes on water allocation, inefficient use, and lack of adequate and integrated water management, smart water meters devices are used. These devices are having application in both water utilities as well as water and wastewater industries. The water and wastewater industries are presently experiencing a worldwide transformation through IoT and other smart devices application. The purpose is to increase operational and management efficiencies, to reduce expenditures and carbon footprints through smart water meters. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart water meters market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, end-user and geography. The global smart water meters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Awareness among people and organization to control water wastage and increasing water scarcity is expected to propel the demand for smart water meters in coming years.

Top Competitors: ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group, Elster, Kamstrup A/S, B Meters, Landis+GYR, Datamatics, Badger Meters, Itron and Aclara Technologies LLC among others.

The objective of this report is as follows:

-To provide overview of the global smart water meters market

-To analyze and forecast the global smart water meters market on the basis of type, component, and end-user

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart water meters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key smart water meters players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Publisher Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Smart Water Meters Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Smart Water Meters Market – By Types

4.2.2 Smart Water Meters Market – By Components

4.2.3 Smart Water Meters Market – By End-Users

4.2.4 Smart Water Meters Market – By Region

4.2.4.1 By Countries

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America (SAM) – PEST Analysis

5 Smart Water Meters Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6 Smart Water Meters Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Smart Water Meters Global Market Overview

6.2 Smart Water Meters Global Market and Forecast Analysis

7 Smart Water Meters Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Types

7.1 Overview

7.2 Type market forecast and analysis

7.3 Automatic Meter Reader (AMR)

8 Smart Water Meters Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Components

8.1 Overview

8.2 Component market forecast and analysis

8.3 Communication Devices

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Communication Devices Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis

9 Smart Water Meters Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-Users

9.1 Overview

9.2 End-user market forecast and analysis

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Residential Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn)

Continue……

