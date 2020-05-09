Specialty Hospitals Market Key Insights, Industry Size, Recent Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2027

“Specialty Hospitals Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The major players operating in the specialty hospitals market include:-

Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System LLC, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals, HCA Management Services, L.P., TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Universal Health Services, Inc.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of Specialty Hospitals market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of Specialty Hospitals market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027.

– Forecast and analysis of Specialty Hospitals market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The global specialty hospitals market by type was led by cardiac hospitals segment. In 2018, the insulin pens segment held a largest market share of 23.2% of the specialty hospitals market, by type. The cardiac hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027, due to rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe.

Global specialty hospitals market, based on the type is segmented as cardiac hospitals, cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurology hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. The cardiac hospitals segment held the largest market share in the specialty hospitals. In 2018, the orthopedic hospitals held the second largest market for the specialty hospitals in the market. The rehabilitation hospitals market is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients who require rehabilitation treatments. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), there are about 1.7 million cases of TBI occur in the U.S. every year.

Strategic Insights:-

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

