THE WORLDWIDE MOTHERBOARD INDUSTRY, 3Q 2019: AMD, ECS, FOXCONN, GBM, GIGABYTE, INTEL, JETWAY, MICROSTAR, MSI, PEGATRON, QCI, T&I, WISTRON

The report finds that the global motherboard industry enjoyed both year-on-year and sequential growth in the second quarter of 2018, reaching 25.7 million units. The Windows 10 commercial replacement demand that has driven the needs for barebone and full system motherboards, coupled with the still-strong gaming market demand, has bolstered the industry’s growth in the second quarter of 2018. The industry is estimated to continue enjoying sequential growth albeit at a slower rate in the third quarter of 2018. However, concerns have risen over the US-China trade war which has added motherboards in the tariff list as price fluctuations are likely to affect consumers’ willingness to purchase in the second half of 2018 and onwards.

Companies covered

AMD, ECS, Foxconn, GBM, Gigabyte, Intel, Jetway, Microstar, MSI, Pegatron, QCI, T&I, Wistron

Recent shipment volume quarter review of the worldwide motherboard industry for the period of 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Recent shipment value quarter review with breakdowns by maker, ASP, and price point

Manufacturer shipment volume rankings and includes shipment volume by assembly level, CPU connector type, production location, shipment destination, and business type

Analyst insight on the nascent development of the industry

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese motherboard makers.

Table of Content:

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume, 1Q 2016 – 1Q 2019

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2016 – 4Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Maker, 1Q 2016 -2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Price Point, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Price Point, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Production Location, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Production Location, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Volume by Business Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Worldwide Motherboard Shipment Share by Business Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Research Scope & Definitions

