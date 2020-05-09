Trends in Frozen Bakery Products Market Reviewed with 2025 Opportunities in New Research Report

Frozen Bakery Products Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global household appliances market was valued at $33,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts, which are derived from corn, rice, wheat, barley, oats, and rye are included in frozen bakery products. These are rich in nutrition and taste and hence are majorly preferred by the consumers across different regions. These products exhibit comparatively longer shelf life and are convenient to use. These factors in turn drive the growth of the frozen bakery products market.

Asia-Pacific is expected witness significant growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. The market is studied across bread, pizza crust, cakes & pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies, based on product. Among these, the bread segment accounted for higher share as compared to other product types in 2017, attributed to increased consumption of these products in the European and North American regions. Breads is one of most preferred frozen bakery products among its target customers owing to its large-scale application in various food service industry as well as retail sectors. Moreover, bread is the staple food in most of European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This drives the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the market is classified into retail, food service industry, and food processing industry. The food service industry, which primarily consists of quick service restaurants and coffee shops is the dominant segment in the global frozen bakery products market. Over the past couple of decades, there has been rise in number of high-end bakery shops especially in North America and Europe. Also, the increase in popularity of frozen sweets and bakery products, such as pastries and flavored cakes, boosts the demand for these kinds of products among its customers.

Increase in need for frozen as well as convenience food also boosts the growth of the frozen bakery products market in North America and Europe. While food manufacturers are continuously promoting health benefits-oriented food products amongst the customers in North America and Europe, countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East have developed an appetite for indulgence for western bakery food products such as cakes, pastries and different types of bread. This factor fuels the demand for various frozen bakery products.

People from different parts of the world follow a healthy diet plan owing to rise in awareness on various benefits associated with the adoption of healthy lifestyle. Consumers search for food products that are rich in nutrition and promote other health benefits. Frozen food products have a characteristic feature of preserving its nutrition content for a longer period. As a result, with the rise in trend on food fortification, frozen bakery food product sights opportunity in gaining traction among the health-conscious customer and simultaneously generating sales.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into artisan baker, retail, catering, and online channel segments. Among these segments, the artisan baker accounted for higher share as compared to other segments in 2018. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

