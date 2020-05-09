Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

The traditional method of data delivery and network services takes place through hardware devices. However, virtual customer premise equipment, on the other hand, does not use any specific hardware. It rather uses software and virtualization tools to replicate services such as routing, security in the firewall, and also virtual private network. The enterprises are heavily benefitted from virtualization as it improves the delivery of network service, allows for remote connectivity, and tends to be low on maintenance. Many enterprises are also benefitted from the network traffic load distribution.

One of the major driving factors for the virtual customer premise equipment is the adoption of virtual CPE network infrastructure, increasing adoption of internet technologies and growing need of enterprise mobility market among others.

Among the regions mentioned above and countries, the market was highly dominated by North America in 2017. This dominance was due to an established technological market establishment, especially in the United States. Also due to the higher adoption of virtual CPEs in enterprises contribute heavily towards the growth of this market in the United States and neighboring countries.

The virtual CPE market has also seen its application in residential areas. There are many developments being done in the technology and technologies related to it. Many enterprises including various start-ups have begun deploying CPE either classic way or adoption through the cloud and have also started making a partnership with service providers and prominent players.

In 2018, the global Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

Qosmos

AT&T

NEC

Orange Business Services

Verizon Wireless

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

IBM

Dell

HPE

Juniper Networks

Brocade Communications System

Arista Networks

Versa Networks

ADVA Optical Networking

Huawei Technologies

RAD Data Communications

Ciena

Lanner Electronics

Accedian Networks

Fortinet

Anuta Networks

F5 Networks

Criterion Networks

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

Cloudify Platform

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Classic CPE

Cloud Hosted CPE

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Application

Enterprises Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

