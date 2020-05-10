Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

An extensive analysis of the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1794427-back-end-revenue-cycle-management-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing HCIT investments in the region, rising digitalization and approving funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

Some of the key players in global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market are DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer Health Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Quest Diagnostics, The SSI Group, Ram Technologies, Context 4 Healthcare, Plexis Healthcare Systems and Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Product & Services Covered:

• Software

• Serivices

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1794427

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1794427-back-end-revenue-cycle-management-global-market-outlook

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1794427-back-end-revenue-cycle-management-global-market-outlook

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire