Cancer Registry Software Market will touch a new level in upcoming year

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Cancer Registry Software – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Cancer Registry Software offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Onco, Inc., Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Mckesson Corporation, Elekta AB (PUB), C/Net Solutions and Electronic Registry Systems, Inc. Etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1794428-cancer-registry-software-global-market-outlook

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Cancer Registry Software Market is accounted for $43.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $112.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and favorable government initiatives are impelling the market growth. However privacy and data security-related concerns are restricting the market growth. Increase in number of accountable care organizations is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.

Cancer Registry Software is a particular type of disease registry that is mainly used in order to establish and maintain a cancer incidence reporting system. The cancer registry system acts as an informational resource for the investigation of cancer and its causes. This type of registry is important as cancer is among the leading causes of death and therefore the collection of data on cancer cases from diagnosis through survivorship is beneficial in order to help identify trends and ultimately improve care for patients that are fighting cancer.

Based on type, the standalone software segment accounted for a larger share primarily due to the significant use of standalone software by government organizations & TPAs for population health management (due to its adaptability and interoperability). Also, standalone software provides practical and easy-to-use tools to store and process registry data, while standalone software customized for patient registries offers higher flexibility and features such as multiple system usage and automatic upgradation. Based on the geography, North America dominated the market growth due to the high burden of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries.

Some of the key players in Cancer Registry Software market include, Onco, Inc., Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Mckesson Corporation, Elekta AB (PUB), C/Net Solutions and Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.

Types Covered:

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud-Based Models

• On-Premise Models

Database Types Covered:

• Commercial Databases

• Public Databases

Functionalities Covered:

• Patient Care Management

• Product Outcome Evaluation

• Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations • Medical Research & Clinical Studies

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Medical Practices

• Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators • Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies • Private Payers

• Research Centers

• Other End Users

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1794428

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

• Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

• Market share analysis of the top industry players

• Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

• Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

• Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

• Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

• Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

• Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

• Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3) • SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

• Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1794428-cancer-registry-software-global-market-outlook

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Integrated Software

5.3 Standalone Software

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1794428-cancer-registry-software-global-market-outlook

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire