eVTOL Aircraft Market – A Comprehensive Growth Rate of More Than 19.5% by 2025| Key Players Aurora Flight Sciences, Lilium, Embraer,Ehang

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 181 pages, titled as 'eVTOL Aircraft – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Aurora Flight Sciences, Lilium, Embraer,Ehang, Volocopter, Workhorse, Pipistrel, Bell Helicopter, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Kitty Hawk, Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, and Lift Aircraft etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global eVTOL Aircraft market is accounted for $38.96 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $193.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Need for speedy transportation and increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. However, window constraints on arrival scheduling and avoidance of vortex ring state in descent are restricting the market. In addition, the rising number of eVTOL aircraft pilots and need for mro and charging stations at ventiports are some of the factors providing ample of opportunities.

An electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is one that can hover, take off, and land vertically and it includes eight lift rotors for vertical takeoff and cruise propeller and wing to transition to high-speed forward cruise. The eVTOL will be used for short-haul transport of passengers or cargo and Current configuration allows for two passengers including the pilot plus luggage.

Based on lift technology, the vectored thrust segment is projected to grow at the highest owing to the higher endurance and efficiency provided by this technology to eVTOL aircraft. The ability of the vectored thrust technology to maintain eVTOL aircraft operations for longer distances as compared to other lift technologies is expected to grow this segment at a higher rate. By geography Asia Pacific market is accounted to witness the highest growth rate due to market growth in this region can be attributed to increased investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop infrastructure for urban air mobility for commercial applications. Investments are mainly driven by new product developments in Asia Pacific countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the eVTOL Aircraft market include Aurora Flight Sciences, Lilium, Embraer,Ehang, Volocopter, Workhorse, Pipistrel, Bell Helicopter, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Kitty Hawk, Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, and Lift Aircraft.

Ranges Covered:

• 0-200 Km

• 200–500 Km

Mtows Covered:

• <250 Kilograms

• 250-500 Kilograms

• 500-1,500 Kilograms

• 1,500 Kilograms and Above

Lift Technologies Covered:

• Lift Plus Cruise

• Vectored Thrust

• Multirotor

• Other Lift Technologies

Type of Propulsions Covered:

• Electric Hydrogen

• Fully Electric

• Hybrid

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Piloted

• Optionally Piloted

Applications Covered:

• Cargo

• Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global eVTOL Aircraft Market, By Range

5.1 Introduction

5.2 0-200 Km

5.3 200–500 Km

….Continued

