Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market Nears 189.43 Billion US$ by 2025 – Analysis by key Players IBM, NTT, Rackspace

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Telecity Group, Telehouse, NTT, Rackspace, Digital Reality Trust, Terremark, Sabey Corp, Equinix, Deutsche Telekom, Colt, Level3 Communications, Savvis Inc, Windstream, and Cyrusone etc.

Summary

According to HTF, the Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market is accounted for $43.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $189.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of cloud-based storage systems is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, regulatory compliance in the cloud service customers may hinder the growth of the market.

Colocation centers can be considered as a data center which is a mixture of cloud or hybrid cloud services and hosting servers on their own by customers. This business model offers security, lower operating costs and zero infrastructure costs.

By Solution, Cooling Systems segment registered steady share during the forecast period due to rising data exchange. The cooling systems maintain an optimum environment for servers and mission critical systems to work efficiently without overheating. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing demand from telecom, IT, and government sectors in India.

Some of the key players in Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) market include IBM, Telecity Group, Telehouse, NTT, Rackspace, Digital Reality Trust, Terremark, Sabey Corp, Equinix, Deutsche Telekom, Colt, Level3 Communications, Savvis Inc, Windstream, and Cyrusone.

Solutions Covered:

• Network Connectivity

• Physical and Electronic Security

• Cooling Systems

• Racks and Enclosures

• Software Services

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Solutions

Types Covered:

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3

• Tier 4

Business Covered:

• Enterprise Corporations

• Large Businesses

• Small Businesses

• Medium Size Businesses

End Users Covered:

• Financial Institutions

• Telecommunications

• Government

• Information Technology Companies

• E-Commerce Companies

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Network Connectivity

5.3 Physical and Electronic Security

5.4 Cooling Systems

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

