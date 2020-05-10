Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report Size 2020-2028

Infectious disease diagnostics are various techniques used by healthcare professionals to detect and diagnose diseases causing pathogens in human samples such as serum, blood, urine, throat swab, and stool.

The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Roche.

Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service

Assay

Kit & Reagent

Instruments

By Disease Type

Hepatitis

HIV

HAI

HPV

TB

Influenza

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

PCR

NGS

By End User

Hospital

Research Institute

By Region:

North America North America, by Country US Canada Mexico North America, by Product & Service North America, by End-User North America, by Disease Type North America, by Technology

Western Europe Western Europe, by Country Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Rest of Western Europe Western Europe, by Product & Service Western Europe, by End-User Western Europe, by Disease Type Western Europe, by Technology

Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Country China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Product & Service Asia Pacific, by End-User Asia Pacific, by Disease Type Asia Pacific, by Technology

Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Country Russia Turkey Rest of Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Product & Service Eastern Europe, by End-User Eastern Europe, by Disease Type Eastern Europe, by Technology

Middle East Middle East, by Country UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Iran Rest of Middle East Middle East, by Product & Service Middle East, by End-User Middle East, by Disease Type Middle East, by Technology

Rest of the World Rest of the World, by Country South America Africa Rest of the World, by Product & Service Rest of the World, by End-User Rest of the World, by Disease Type Rest of the World, by Technology



