Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The Lubricant Antioxidants Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Each market player encompassed in the Lubricant Antioxidants Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Lubricant Antioxidants Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Lubricant Antioxidants Market report?

A critical study of the Lubricant Antioxidants Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Lubricant Antioxidants Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Lubricant Antioxidants landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Lubricant Antioxidants Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Lubricant Antioxidants Market share and why?

What strategies are the Lubricant Antioxidants Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Lubricant Antioxidants Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Lubricant Antioxidants Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Lubricant Antioxidants Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.

In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.

In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars. Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A. Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report. Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.