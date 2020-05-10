Silica for S-SBR Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

lores and evaluates the global Silica for S-SBR market in a new publication titled “Silica for S-SBR Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”. The Silica for S-SBR study offers ten-year analysis and forecast for silica for S-SBR market for the period 2018-2028. Alongside providing the current market scenario and forecast, the Silica for S-SBR report also covers the historical market trends for the period 2013-2017. The Silica for S-SBR study covers data for 2017 as the base year, with market estimated for 2018 and forecast made for the year 2018-2028. The report on Silica for S-SBR market covers various perspectives of the market, including value chain analysis, market dynamics, region-wise pricing analysis, market competition benchmarking, regional and segmental growth analysis and comparison, various macro-economic factors impacting the market growth and regional dynamics along with segmental projections in a detailed manner. According to XploreMR analysis based on secondary research and key opinions of the industry participants, the global Silica for S-SBR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Significant growth in demand for S-SBR based high performance tires which use silica as reinforcing material instead of carbon black is being witnessed. The use of silica as a reinforcing agent instead of carbon black has improved rolling resistance, wet grip and wear and abrasion resistance. The XploreMR report on Silica for S-SBR market provides in-depth analysis of the market both at the global and regional level by segmenting the market on the basis of key parameters, such as type, application and end-use industry. The silica for S-SBR report also covers an overview of the synthetic rubber market and the market demand for solution-styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR). The primary aim of the silica for S-SBR market report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the Silica for S-SBR market. The primary aim of the Silica for S-SBR study is to identify and analyze dynamics in the Silica for S-SBR market and provide recent and ongoing updates and insights affecting various segments of the global Silica for S-SBR market. To deliver and provide a better understanding of the Silica for S-SBR market, the report also includes the analysis of drivers, restraints and trends in all nine regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, SEA and Other Pacific and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current market scenario and are capable of affecting the future status of the global Silica for S-SBR market during the forecast period. Type Application End Use Industry Region Treated Untreated Tire reinforcing material Footwear sole Polymer Modification Adhesives and Sealants Others Automotive Construction Footwear Other Industrial North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe SEA and Other Pacific China India Japan and South Korea Middle East and Africa To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global silica for S-SBR market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by type, application, end-use industry and region. The Silica for S-SBR report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints and trends in the market. The Silica for S-SBR report also provides a brief overview of the global S-SBR and other synthetic rubber demand. The section also include a comparison of the typical tire composition with conventionally used carbon black reinforcing filler and other factors, such as labelling regulations, amongst others, driving the market demand. The sections that follow include global Silica for S-SBR market analysis – by type, application, end-use industry and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the Silica for S-SBR market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global Silica for S-SBR market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the Silica for S-SBR market, by type, application, end use industry and region/country-wise segments, the Silica for S-SBR report also provides volume (tons) data, absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018-2028). In the final section of the Silica for S-SBR report, we have provided the global Silica for S-SBR market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share analysis and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global Silica for S-SBR market along with their business strategies, including product strategy, marketing and sales strategy and go-to market strategy. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly. Research Methodology To deduce the Silica for S-SBRmarket size, the report considers the weighted average price of silica for Silica across key geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (tons) of the global silica for S-SBR market. To deduce Silica for S-SBRmarket volume size, consumption of Silica for various applications, including synthetic rubber, has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current Silica for S-SBRmarket, which forms the basis of how the global Silica for S-SBR market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, was devised through in-depth secondary research. This data was then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics in the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global Silica for S-SBR market. The forecast presented in the Silica for S-SBRreport evaluates the actual consumption of silica for S-SBR and the expected consumption in the global silica for S-SBR market over the forecast period. We have also analyzed the different segments of the global Silica for S-SBR market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global Silica for S-SBR market. XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global Silica for S-SBR market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global Silica for S-SBR market. Analyst Pick Current Scenario forSilica for S-SBR Market The primary and the secondary research played a crucial part in assessing the evolving Silica for S-SBRmarket behavior during the forecast period. Significant share of the Silica for S-SBRmarket demand is estimated to come from the automotive industry, whereas other applications, such as footwear sole reinforcement and polymer modification, are anticipated to witness sound growth during the forecast period. Challenges Faced by the Global Silica for S-SBR Market Market expansion of the global Silica for S-SBR market is somewhat restrained by the additional cost of production and use of alternatives, such as carbon black, in majority of applications. There has also been an increase in the use of Nd-BR as an effective alternative to S-SBR, which is a major challenge for the Silica for S-SBR market.

