Building Automation System Market SWOT Analysis 2027 | Crestron Electronics, Distech Controls, Hubbell, Lennox, Robert Bosch

The building automation system helps to keep building climate within a specified range, light rooms based on an occupancy schedule, monitor performance and device failures in all systems and provide malfunction alarms. The systems reduce building energy and maintenance costs compared to a non-controlled building. A building controlled by this system is often referred to as an intelligent building or “smart building.”

The building automation system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the increasing requirement for energy-efficient facilities with enhanced security systems. Besides this, advancements in wireless communication technologies have lessened the complexity and the cost of installing building automation system in the existing buildings. However major restraints faced by companies in the building automation system market include the false notion about the installation cost and technical difficulties and a shortage of skilled experts.

The key players influencing the market are:

ABB

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Distech Controls Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hubbell.

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

Johnson Controls.

Lennox

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Building Automation System

Compare major Building Automation System providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Building Automation System providers

Profiles of major Building Automation System providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Building Automation System -intensive vertical sectors

The global building automation system market is segmented on the basis of by offering, by application and by communication and technology. Based on offering type the market is segmented as facility management systems, HVAC control systems, security and access control systems, fire protection systems, building energy management software, AS services. On the basis of application the market is segmented residential, commercial and Industrial application. On the basis of communication and technology the market is segmented as wireless technologies and wired technologies.

Building Automation System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Building Automation System Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Building Automation System\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Building Automation System\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Building Automation System market is provided.

