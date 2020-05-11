Catheterization Labs Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2018 – 2028

Catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions mostly related to cardiovascular diseases. Catheterization is carried in a specific laboratory which is called as catheterization labs, the lab is meant to treat and work for cardiac conditions. During a catheterization procedure, a catheter is inserted in the artery or vein from the groin, neck or arm region and threaded through the blood vessels to the heart. Catheterization labs is considered to be the examination room where the entire diagnosis and treatment is performed.

The global market for catheterization labs is expected to witness transitions over the period of forecast. The market for catheterization labs is expanding due to increase in catheter-based interventions for all areas of the body. The application is not limited to cardiac diseases, catheterization labs is also observing increase in volume numbers which leads to decline in surgical procedures on a general level. The services carried in catheterization labs are currently trending on closer integration with computed tomography (CT) and echo imaging.

The vast choices of carrying a procedure is uplifting the market for catheterization labs. And with rise in analytics software, combined with artificial intelligence used in procedures across healthcare platforms helps the concerned market to reach its potential. There are two main types of catheterization labs, fixed and mobile. Though, there is a rise in mobile catheterization labs due to technology advancements more inclined towards such environment. Currently, hybrid models of catheterization labs is also present and clinical understanding related to procedures carried in such environment would have a direct impact in the global catheterization labs market.

Catheterization Labs have seen Increase in the number of cardiac catheterization labs with Increase in the number of coronary interventions. There is an observed increase in availability of catheterization labs and trained operators which helps in high incremental growth for the market. The market is relating with absolute gains which are expected in peripheral/endovascular interventions followed by coronary interventions and endovenous interventions.

The global market for catheterization labs is segmented on the basis of service type and geography:

Catheterization Labs market Segment by Service Type

Diagnostic procedures Diagnostic cardiac catheterization Biopsy

Interventional procedures Atherectomy Balloon angioplasty Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Septal closure devices Stenting Thrombectomy



The global Catheterization Labs market is segmented into service type and geography. Based on service type, the global Catheterization Labs market is segmented into Diagnostic procedures and Interventional procedures. The interventional procedures consists primarily of Atherectomy, Balloon angioplasty, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Septal closure devices, Stenting and Thrombectomy. Where Balloon angioplasty is stated to be the most offered service type in Catheterization Labs. The market is parallel to the immense growth in cardiac diseases.

On the basis of regional presence, global Catheterization Labs market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. Current demographics is showing North America as the most prominent figure in catheterization labs market.

The rising number of catheterization labs in the region is one point, the above average healthcare cost present in the region is helping in the expansion of the market in terms of revenue. Though the volume count is a bit different, countries like China and India surely because of their enormous population count and rising section of population diagnosed with cardiac difficulties is going to play an important role in this Catheterization Labs market. India is showing a rise in terms of volume and value which is directly contributing to the overall market for catheterization labs.

There are series of healthcare facilities opening catheterization labs in response to country’s growing cardiac diseases and present patient pool. Europe, due to its quality healthcare facilities and responsive healthcare network ensures a good share in the global catheterization labs market.

