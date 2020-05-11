Dried Blueberries Market Expected Huge Growth by 2019-2027 Profiling Key Players Like CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd,Karen’s Naturals,Graceland Fruit, Inc

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Kiantama Oy, Husmann´s Obstgärten GbR in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the increasing health-related awareness among the middle-class population.

Market Insights

Growing Health and Wellness Consciousness

Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trend, increasing application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries globally. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market.

Top Key Players: CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd,Karen’s Naturals,Graceland Fruit, Inc,Kiantama Oy,Meduri Farms Inc,Naturipe Farms, LLC,Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.,Royal Nut Company,Shoreline Fruit LLC,True Blue Farms

Rise in Popularity of Natural Products

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

GLOBAL DRIED BLUEBERRIES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars



Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

