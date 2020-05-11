Global Baked Foods Market Analysis by Size, Share and Current Trends 2019-2025

Baking is a method cooking baked products that usually prepared by dry heat, especially in an oven. The most common types of baked foods are cakes & pastries, bread & rolls, donuts, biscuits, and others. These are available in a wide variety of flavors, and the customer preferences may vary according to regional demands.

Increasing demand for naturally baked, organic, and ready-to-eat products, along with the rise in the number of working population, is driving the growth of the baked foods market. Baked foods are low in fat for which they are gaining popularity among the rising number of health-conscious consumers. Continuous innovations and technological advancements are anticipated to propel the baked foods market growth over the forecast period. Demand for gluten-free foods and product developments for baking ingredients are contributing to the growth of this market.

The global Baked Foods market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baked Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baked Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Baked Foods in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Baked Foods manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grupo Bimbo

Finsbury Food Group

Flowers Foods

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

BreadTalk

George Weston

Hillshire Brands

Monginis

Pepperidge Farm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Cakes & Pastries

Bread & Rolls

Donuts

Biscuits

Others

Segment by Application

Food Service

Food Retail

