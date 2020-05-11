Global Fresh Food Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2025

Fresh foods are those that are available in the raw state and have not undergone any form of thermal processing or freezing. Additionally, they are free of preservatives.
The fruits and vegetable segment dominated fresh food market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Factors such as the increasing trend toward adopting vegetarianisms and an increasing number of retailers contracting directly with growers to provide consumers with fresh products ae the key driver for the dominance of this segment in the global market.
The global Fresh Food market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Fresh Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fresh Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fresh Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fresh Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Danish Crown
Fresh Del Monte Produce
Greenyard Foods
Tyson Foods
D’Arrigo
Driscoll Strawberry Associates
Dole Food Company
Grimmway Farms
NatureSweet
Reynolds Catering Supplies
Sunfed
Sunkist Growers
Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Type
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Seafood
Eggs
Other
Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Application
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Wet and Open Market
Mini Mart
Other
