Global Fresh Food Market 2019 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2025

Fresh foods are those that are available in the raw state and have not undergone any form of thermal processing or freezing. Additionally, they are free of preservatives.

The fruits and vegetable segment dominated fresh food market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Factors such as the increasing trend toward adopting vegetarianisms and an increasing number of retailers contracting directly with growers to provide consumers with fresh products ae the key driver for the dominance of this segment in the global market.

The global Fresh Food market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fresh Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fresh Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fresh Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fresh Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danish Crown

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Greenyard Foods

Tyson Foods

D’Arrigo

Driscoll Strawberry Associates

Dole Food Company

Grimmway Farms

NatureSweet

Reynolds Catering Supplies

Sunfed

Sunkist Growers

Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Eggs

Other

Global Fresh Food Market: Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Wet and Open Market

Mini Mart

Other

