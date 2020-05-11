Inertial Navigation System Market Historical Growth, Competitive Strategies, Future Outlook and Top Key Players: Collins Aerospace, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, LORD MicroStrain

An inertial navigation system is a device which uses a computer, rotation sensors, and motion sensors to constantly calculate the current position by using a previously determined position, and the velocity of a moving object. An inertial navigation system used in navigation applications, where precision and performance are of utmost importance, together with its size and cost. Inertial navigation system demand surges owing to increasing applications of the product in defense, naval and space sectors and commercial vehicles.

Owing to growing passenger air traffic and technological advancements in the global aerospace industry, inertial navigation system market demand is expected to soar over the years. Nevertheless, the growing cost of the device is a crucial parameter which is capable of hindering the growth of the global inertial navigation system market. Furthermore, due to growth in defense budgets of numerous emerging economies such as India and China has also created ample opportunities for inertial navigation system market.

Key players profiled in the report include Collins Aerospace, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., LORD MicroStrain, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Teledyne TSS, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, Trimble Navigation Ltd.

The “Global Inertial Navigation System market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global inertial navigation system market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, technology, and geography. The global inertial navigation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inertial navigation system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global inertial navigation system market is segmented on the component, application, and technology. On the basis of component, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into gyroscopes, accelerometers, algorithms and processors. On the basis of application, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into aircraft, marine, UAVs, and missiles. On the basis of technology, the inertial navigation system market is segmented into mechanical gyro, MEMS, fiber optics gyro, and others.

