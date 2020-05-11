Modular UPS Market 2023 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles

The UPS market around the world has seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years due to growing demand and lack of supply of electric power supply. In growing countries such as India, and China which is under radar of developing nations holds immense potential for any market and are adopting various policies to promote the technological infrastructure of the country and invite companies to setup their business operation centers. Lack of power supply or high gap in demand and supply limits the industries for the expansion whereas supplement products such as UPSs helps to achieve the desired goals and objectives.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042926

Increasing IoT Market, growing digital content and increasing the number of internet users around the world has led to the deployment of data centers in very high amount. A recent study shows that, the data center market is growing with more than 25% of compound annual growth rate after the year 2012 and the growth rate is expected to sustain in the coming years owing to the factors such as heavy integration of technologies in various industries. This also indicates that if the demand for the data centers will increases, the power consumption to run the data centers will also grow exponentially.

The demand for data centers among CSPs, colocation providers, enterprises, government agencies, and telecommunication organizations has seen a marked increase due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics for operational business needs. Developed countries are the largest markets for data center operations. However, the number of data centers in developing countries has increased considerably, which is creating demand for power backup solutions and modular UPS.

Due to growing demand for electricity and scarcity of fossil fuel, government and power generation companies are trying hard to meet the demand and supply. Power outages are becoming more frequent causing damage to the business operation and slowing the growth and productivity. To overcome from this situation, modular UPS are becoming and key part of the system where it helps to support the operation with the same efficiency as before even when any power outage happens.The global modular UPS market is expected to grow approximately at USD 4,835.80 Million by 2023, approx. 9.25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of modular UPS market includes Huawei Technologies (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. (Israel), Riello Electronica Group (Italy) and Tripp Lite (U.S.).

Global Modular UPS Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the modular UPS market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Modular UPS market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component and vertical

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the modular UPS market

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042926



Target Audience

• Technology Investors

• Technology Providers

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Infrastructure Providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM Technology Solution Providers

Key Findings

• The global modular UPS market is expected to reach USD 4,835.80 Million by 2023.

• By component, solution sub segment in modular UPS market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 9.72% CAGR during forecast period.

• By vertical, data centers sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 25.26% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global modular UPS market followed by North America region, while Europe ranks third in the modular UPS market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Modular UPS Market Estimation and Forecast.Modular UPS market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and developed network architecture is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global Modular UPS market share followed by North America which stands as the second biggest market due to heavy development in cloud computing market whereas, Europe stands as third largest.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042926



About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire