Orbis Research: Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2025

Infant Nutrition Ingredients are manufactured for feeding infants and babies usually under 12 months of age, and are prepared from powder or liquid. They facilitate healthy growth and development of babies, protect them from allergies, improve cognitive development and performance, and enhance gastrointestinal health and immunity.

Rise in demand for dairy nutrition ingredients, especially from the food processing sector, boosts the demand for infant nutrition ingredients. Furthermore, rise in inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle supplements the market growth.

The global Infant Nutrition Ingredients market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infant Nutrition Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infant Nutrition Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Infant Nutrition Ingredients in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Infant Nutrition Ingredients manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fonterra Co-operative Group

DSM

Proliant

Arla Foods

DuPont

Cargill

APS Biogroup

Groupe Lactalis

Nestl SA

Danone SA

Nestle Health Science

Friesland Campina Domo

Aspen Nutritionals

HJ Heinz

Murray Goulburn

GMP Pharmaceuticals

Dairy Goat Co-Operative

Abott Healthcare

Nutricia

Synlait Milk

Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Type

Alpha-Lactalbumin

Casein Glycomacropeptide

Milk Minerals

Lactose

Hydrolysates

Others

Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment by Application

0-6 months

6-12 months

Above 12 years

