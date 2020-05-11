Spine Augmentation Systems Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2018 – 2028

Spine augmentation systems are the medical devices which are used to perform the minimally invasive surgical procedure of vertebra. The surgical procedure performed by spine augmentation systems is used for pain management which occurred due to vertebral compression fractures. The main function of spine augmentation systems is to create the cavity within the vertebral body before injecting cement during the minimally invasive surgical procedure.

The cement is injected into the cavity created by spine augmentation systems in order to stabilize the fracture. Spine augmentation systems are used to perform a different type of surgical procedures such as vertebroplasty, balloon kyphoplasty, and others.

The rising prevalence of osteoporosis primary factor driving the growth of spine augmentation systems market throughout the globe. The launch of novel spine augmentation systems by the leading manufacturer to perform the vertebroplasty will propel the growth of the spine augmentation systems market. Also, the availability broad product line of spine augmentation systems to perform the minimally invasive procedure will propel the growth of the spine augmentation systems market.

Stringent guidelines by the various government authorities for the approval of the devices for orthopedic surgery may hamper the growth of spine augmentation systems market over the forecast period. Also, the high risk associated during vertebroplasty procedure may also lead to sluggish growth of spine augmentation systems market.

The global spine augmentation systems market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Based on product type, spine augmentation systems market is segmented into following:

Catheter

Needle

Access Sheath

Drill

Based on application, spine augmentation systems market is segmented into following:

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Based on end user, spine augmentation systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedics Clinics

The spine augmentation systems market is expected to witness significant traction over the next decade due to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis. There are over 200 million people throughout the globe suffering from osteoporosis, revealed by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The same study also estimated that approximately 30% of post-menopausal women have chances of osteoporosis in European countries.

The study later analyses that, the chances of fracture are more common in women rather than men, therefore the global prevalence of fracture for men is 15% while for women is 30%. By product type, catheter segment will gain the majority of the revenue share of global spine augmentation systems market over the forecast period.

Access sheath segment by product type is anticipated to grow with the faster rate for global spine augmentation systems market. Among all end user, hospitals segment will gain the majority of the revenue share of global spine augmentation systems market which is then followed by ambulatory surgical centers. Orthopedic clinics segment is expected to show robust growth for global spine augmentation systems market over the forecast period.

North America region expected to dominate the spine augmentation systems market by revenue share owing high availability of novel product line of spine augmentation systems for vertebroplasty in the U.S. and Canada. After North America, spine augmentation systems market is then followed by Europe owing to rising patient pool suffering from osteoporosis in U.K. Germany, France, and other European countries.

Also, the rising incidence of fractures in India and China is the key factor behind the robust growth of spine augmentation systems market in Asia-Pacific. MEA and Latin America is the less attractive region for spine augmentation systems market owing to the low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for spine augmentation systems market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of spine augmentation systems are

Johnson and Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Ackermann Instrumente

Joline

Laurane Medical

Amendia

Biopsybell

BM Korea

CLARIANCE

Maxxspine

Globus Medical Inc.

Alphatec Spine

IMEDICOM and others

The report on spine augmentation systems market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for spine augmentation systems market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

