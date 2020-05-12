Anti-aging Products Market 2019 | Industry Size, Current Status, Competitve Outlook and Trends by Forecast to 2025

A new research report by Adroit Market Research, titled “Global Anti-aging Products Market Size 2017 by Product Type (Skincare, Haircare), by Demography (Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Generation Y) by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global anti-aging products market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

The global anti-aging products market size is estimated to reach up to USD 257.9 billion by 2025 mainly driven by rising awareness, demand and adoption from growing baby boomers and generation X population across the globe. However, the anti-aging products are costly compared to other beauty products which is a primary restraining factor in the growth of the anti-aging products market. In addition, the presence of counterfeit products and the use of harmful ingredients in developing anti-aging products has negatively affected the growth of the anti-aging products market.

Get PDF sample copy @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/783

The current consumer landscape suggests that consumers are preferring natural ingredients based anti-aging products over chemical based products. Hence, natural anti-aging products are expected to offer new revenue opportunities for anti-aging product manufacturers.

In product type segment, the market for haircare sub-segment is estimated to grow at the CAGR 7% during the forecast period. This growth will be primarily driven by newly launched innovative products such as shampoos, moisturizers, and oils among others. There has been significant demand for anti-aging hair care products by men, which is expected to further drive the market.

Global Anti-Aging Market Value Share, By Demographics, 2017 (%)

On the basis of demographics, Baby boomers segment led the market with a contribution of 37% market share in the year 2017. Baby boomers are highly health conscious compared to generation X and generation Y (millennials). The rising population of baby boomers and increased spending will be further driving the market for baby boomers market segment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global anti-aging products market driven by increasing population across the demographics, increasing awareness, and newly developing markets such as India and Indonesia. Europe and North America held the second and third largest market value shares respectively. Other developing markets in countries such as Brazil and Argentina are going to drive the market for South America which is the second highest growing markets globally.

Allergan Plc, L’Oreal SA, Beiersdorf AG, Photomedex Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd. Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Orlane, and Olay are the leading players present within the global anti-aging products market.

Browse complete Global Anti-aging Products Market Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/anti-aging-products-market

Key segments of the global anti-aging products market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Skincare Anti-wrinkle Anti-stretch UV Absorbers Natural Products Others

Haircare Hair Color Hair Oil & Serums Hair Conditioner & Shampoo Others



Demographic Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America S. Canada

Europe K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Enquire for buying Global Anti-aging Products Market Report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/783

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Anti-aging Products Market Overview, By Product Type

Chapter 5. Anti-aging Products Market Overview, By Demographics

Chapter 6. Anti-aging Products Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Industry Structure

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire