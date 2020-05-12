Automotive Airbag Fabric Market – Global Industry Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook 2019-2025



Automotive Airbag Fabric is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. , it is produced by nylon yarn, and todays fabrics are primarily nylon 66.

Generally, the width of the automotive airbag fabric varies from 150mm to 250mm.

The automotive airbag fabric industry is highly concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 85% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, transnational companies, like Hyosung and UTT, are the leading manufactures in this area. As to China, more transnational companies have plants. HMT has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more countries focus on airbag industry especially in underdevelopment regions that have fast economic growth and potentially car consumption, the need of automotive airbag fabric will increase.

Global Automotive Airbag Fabric market size will increase to 1640 Million US$ by 2025, from 1210 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Airbag Fabric.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Airbag Fabric market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Airbag Fabric breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

Safety Components

HMT

Takata

Porcher

UTT

Milliken

Dual

Automotive Airbag Fabric Breakdown Data by Type

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other

Automotive Airbag Fabric Breakdown Data by Application

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW (one-piece woven) Airbag Fabric

Automotive Airbag Fabric Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Automotive Airbag Fabric Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

