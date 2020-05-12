EV Charging Infrastructure Market Set For Rapid Industry Growth, To Reach Around US$ 95.98 Bn By 2027 with a CAGR of 36.8%

“EV Charging Infrastructure Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

The largest share in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. Europe region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. The demand for EV Charging Infrastructure is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the growing environmental issues, as well as the adoption of electric vehicles globally. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in US and China, which comprises of largest electric vehicle market across the globe, accounting for over 60% of the value of global electric vehicle market share. With the constantly growing demand for charging stations, the manufacturers are increasing their production lines, investing in new and advanced technologies which is driving the EV charging infrastructure market.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

The report “EV Charging Infrastructure Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the EV Charging Infrastructure Market.

In the recent few years, EV charging infrastructure market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 ChargePoint announced its partnership with Greenlots, to enhance the access for its customers to thousands of additional charging sites across North America with no additional cost. The partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY PLATFORM

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY HARDWARE

AC Charger

DC Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY CHARGER TYPE

Public Charger

Private Charger

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting EV Charging Infrastructures market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “EV Charging Infrastructures market”.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “EV Charging Infrastructures market”.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “EV Charging Infrastructures market”.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “EV Charging Infrastructures market”.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

