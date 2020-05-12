Phytosterols Market Precise Outlook with Growing Demands and Competitive Landscape Survey by 2025

The report covers the global phytosterols market volume and value for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global phytosterols market analysis covers qualitative aspects including value chain. The global phytosterols market trends including driving and restraining factors have been covered in the study. The global phytosterols market share for various product types and applications have been included in the study.

The global phytosterols market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2025. The demand for the ingredient is witnessing tremendous impetus from the mounting concerns regarding the management of cholesterol levels in the human body. Phytosterols are instrumental in maintaining a healthy cholesterol profile as well as support the normal function of the heart. The global phytosterols market analysis projects the health benefits presented by the ingredient is to be the major driver for market growth during the forecast period.

The global phytosterols market size is growing exponentially due to factors such as increased awareness among individuals regarding elevated chances of heart diseases arising out of high cholesterol levels. Phytosterols help to reduce or lower the cholesterol level in the human body. Over the years, the probability of adding phytosterols as ingredients in functional foods has resulted in numerous research studies in order to realize their abilities in reducing blood cholesterol. Therefore, in order to benefit from the cholesterol-lowering effect, numerous food products with added phytosterols or plant sterol esters are made available in the global market.

The global phytosterols market analysis consists of segmentation done on the basis of most common phytosterols products such as β-sitosterol, campesterol, stigmasterol and others such as campesterol, brassicasterol, and sitostanol, each having their own typical composition. In 2017, this industry was dominated by β-sitosterol which constituted 67.2% of the global phytosterols market share, by revenue. β-sitosterol, being the most abundant phytosterols occurring naturally, is likely to account for 46 kilo tons by 2025. β-sitosterol is the primary phytosterol that is used in health supplements, and the rising consumption of these supplements is thereby expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The global phytosterols market size majorly consisted of revenues generated from Europe. This region is exhibiting tremendous growth prospects for the global phytosterols market on account of the increasing demand for health and dietary supplement. The rising aging population, a growing focus on the prevention of high cholesterol related diseases, and the increasing trend of online self-education are presenting incredible opportunities for health supplements in this region. This is expected to have a direct positive effect on the global phytosterols market size and accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Europe phytosterols market is expected to generate revenues exceeding USD 500 million by 2025. ADM, Cargill, Raisio, Unilever, Arboris, BASF, and DuPont are some of the leading players operating within the global phytosterols market.

