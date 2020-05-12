Urban Planning and Design Software Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025

Urban planning and design software is used to plan urban layouts and design 3D models of urban environments. City planners and architects use urban planning and design software to conceptualize how their urban designs would look in the real world.
In 2018, the global Urban Planning and Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2543011
This report focuses on the global Urban Planning and Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urban Planning and Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SketchUp
ESRI
Bentley
Holistic City
Lumion
Modelur
SimWalk
UrbanSim
UrbanFootprint
City Form Lab
Urban ROI Designer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
City Planners
Creative Departments
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2543011
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Urban Planning and Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Urban Planning and Design Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment