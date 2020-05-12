Virtual Client Computing Software Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025

Virtual client computing is defined as a computing model that provides desktop virtualization solution to improve limitations associated with the traditional distributed desktop environment. A client-based virtual machine is centrally managed on a server and then executed on a client device. Though the operating system is updated as well as backed up with the help of server, a continuous network connection is not needed for the functioning of a client-based virtual machine. Virtual client computing model is used to reduce the customers work effort and overall risk, by eliminating complexities and increase flexibility and minimize cost.
In 2018, the global Virtual Client Computing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Client Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Client Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
VMware Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Ericom Software
Unidesk Corporation
Dell
Fujitsu
HP
Hitachi, Ltd.
NEC Corporation
NComputing Co. LTD.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Virtual User Sessions (VUS)
Terminal Services
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Utilities
Business
Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Client Computing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Client Computing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
