Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Medical and Research Grade Collagen market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region. The European market is characterized by the presence of players such as DSM, Collagen Solutions Plc, Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Innocoll Holdings Plc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, Na Inc., and Rousselot, among others.

The global medical and research grade collagen market by-products have been segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. The gelatin segment accounted for the largest share in the global medical and research grade collagen market. Gelatin is the heat-denatured type of collagen protein which contains collagen, which is used to make cartilage and bone. It is widely used as a common ingredient in several products such as food, cosmetics, medicine, and vaccines. During the past few years, research institutes were involved in bringing major innovations in regenerative medicine, cell research, and transplantation. The advanced techniques of combining gelatin with cells are making new treatment methods more effective. Gelatin is utilized for food, pharmaceutical, and photosensitized materials owing to its film-forming, water binding, and adhesive properties. These factors are known to propel the growth of the Medical and Research Grade Collagen market over the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Medical and Research Grade Collagen market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. Collagen Solutions Plc Croda International Plc Advanced Biomatrix Inc Collagen Matrix, Inc. Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Innocoll Holdings plc Integra LifeSciences Corporation Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc. Rousselot

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Medical and Research Grade Collagen industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

