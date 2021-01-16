Oat Proteins Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The Oat Proteins Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Oat Proteins market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global oat proteins market accounted for USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027.

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global oat proteins market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing food, beverage industry in countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, among others. Additionally, Europe has a well-established cosmetic industry, and the demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for oat protein. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of oat protein coupled with a surge in demand for plant-based protein are the key factors boosting the oat protein market in Europe. Companies such as Harke Group and Lantmännen have a strong presence in the Europe regions. These factors have led to the growth of the oat proteins market in the Europe region.

Based on the form, the global oat proteins market has been segmented into the isolates and concentrates. Under the form segment, the concentrate form market led the global oat proteins market. Oat protein concentrates produced by extracting protein from oat using heat and acid or enzymes. These typically supply 60–80% protein, with the remaining 20–40% composed of fat and carbs. The concentrate oat protein is the least processed type of protein powder. Oat protein concentrate tends to be the cheapest option, but they also offer the least amount of protein as compared to oat protein isolates because they contain more of other ingredients.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Oat Proteins market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Harke group Lantmannen Provital Group Croda International Plc Oat Tech, Inc. Oy Karl Fazer Ab Givaudan S.A. Lonza Group Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd. Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Oat Proteins industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Oat Proteins Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Oat Proteins market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Oat Proteins Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

