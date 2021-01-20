Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2019 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented Analysis and Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

Feminine hygiene products are commonly used by women to maintain personal care and hygiene. These products are specifically used to keep the intimate parts dry, ph controlled and clean to prevent from regularly caused urinary tract infections, vaginal discharges and uneasiness. Feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads and panty liners are made up of soft cotton fabric and alternate layers of superabsorbent polymers or plastics. Such products are manufactured from a wide variety of synthetic as well as natural raw materials. Due to increasing awareness of using hygiene products among teenagers and adult women the demand for these products made from natural raw materials is steadily witnessing a growth count.

These products are mainly available in supermarkets, convenience stores, Departmental stores, Retail pharmacies, and online portals. Currently, retail pharmacies are holding the sharp stake on feminine hygiene market share, where supermarkets are contributing higher market growth revenue share due to increasing infrastructure, better standard of living, awareness, and purchasing power of urban countries.

Some of the key manufacturers are Edge well Personal Care Company, Hengan International Group Co. Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget. Kao Group, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Pay Chest Inc., and Procter & Gamble Co.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific holds the largest market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2025. North America, Latin America, Europe are the key regions, moreover, in Asian countries menstrual hygiene is still not that popular. However, as a result of government initiatives and awareness campaigns productive sanitary products have been introduced at affordable prices to keep women away from any infection or allergies. The high-end products such as internal cleanser, tampons, and sprays have resulted in an increasing demand in emerging regions such as North America, West Europe, and more others.

Nowadays, the use of feminine hygiene washes is increasing in young women, where the use of panty liners and menstrual cups are low and expected to grow in the future, but not as compared to other hygiene products.

The global feminine hygiene product market is segmented to several product type such as sanitary napkins/pads and tampons product which are expected to witness the rise of xx.x% of market share in term for feminine hygiene products market in forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment is segmented to gain a maximum valuation among all distribution channels over the forecast period. Supermarket segment is efficiently contributing higher revenue share due to increasing infrastructure and purchasing power of people in urban countries.

Factors impacting world feminine hygiene market

Increasing demand of organic raw material: In order to decrease the environmental issues, as well as personal hygiene is concerned, women now a days are moving towards pads and tampons which are environmental friendly and hygienic.

Increasing demand for products such as tampons and panty liners in developing countries: Rising level of consumer education and increase in awareness about alternative hygiene products such as tampons and panty liners have led to an increase in demand for these products in developing countries.

Increasing the disposable income of the middle class: Increase in disposable income of the middle-class in countries such as Brazil and China has led to an increase in women’s appetite for quality hygiene products, as a result, the purchasing power of women are rising and so the demand.

The global hygiene product market is more targeted on the Asia-Pacific region due to the high-growth rate of the population. The revenue growth of the global feminine hygiene product market in underdeveloped countries is estimated to slow down resulting to the reports of women suffering from infections and allergies by using cheap and local products. Adverse effects of ingredients used in conventional sanitary products and environmental risks are the only restraint in the market, but still, in there is a huge scope of growth in feminine hygiene product industry in the near future.

Key segments of ‘Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into,

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Panty liners

Menstrual Cup

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Based on Distribution Channel, the market has been segmented into,

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Purchase

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa

