Explore Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market 2019: Microsoft, SAS, HPE, Tibco Software, Tableau, Cisco, Seven Lakes Technologies, Petrocloud, Wellez

Oil and gas sector deals with a huge volume of data, which is significantly sensitive as it constitutes to the national income of many countries. Cloud applications are solutions based on Software-as-a-Service platform for storing and accessing critical data. The software solutions offered by cloud-based service providers specifically for oil and gas industry is termed as oil and gas cloud applications. These solutions consist of different offerings from web hosting services offered by local providers to integrated technologies provided by large enterprises with world-class infrastructure.

The world oil and gas cloud applications market is segmented by solution, deployment model, end-customers and geography. The deployment model covered in the market research report consists of hybrid, private and public. Solution type discussed during the study are CRM, ERP, HCM, project management, data analytics and others. Major end-customers served by the oil and gas cloud- based applications include small and medium business enterprises and large enterprises.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

HPE

Tibco Software

Tableau

Cisco

Seven Lakes Technologies

Petrocloud

Wellez

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market segment by Application, split into

CRM

ECM and Collaboration

ERP

GRC

Data Analytics

HCM

PPM

SCM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

