Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market To Witness A Healthful Y-o-Y Growth At Some Stage

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics Market in its latest report titled “Global Market Study on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics (DOT): North America Expected to Account for Maximum Market Share by 2021”. The global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, the market is segmented into Nail paint and tablet, which is again sub-divided into prescription (Rx) and over-the-counter (OTC) sub segments. The nail paint segment is expected to contribute a maximum share to the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market and expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. By treatment, the market is segmented into topical and oral therapy.

Among these, the topical segment is anticipated to be dominant throughout the forecast period and projected to account for about 70% share of the total global dermatophytic onychomycosis market revenue by 2021. By distribution channels, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology and podiatry clinics, independent pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and drug stores.

Among these, drug stores are estimated to be largest segment with 47% share of the total global market revenue by 2015 end. The drug stores segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Independent pharmacies are projected to be the second most attractive segment of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market by 2015 end. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increase in the prevalence of fungal toe nail infections in the U.S. and Canada, and rising per capita healthcare expenditure across the globe.

Easy application of nail paints is also expected to drive demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis drugs. However, adverse effects associated with anti-fungal drugs and lack of awareness about dermatophytic onychomycosis in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to impede growth of the global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market. This report covers global and regional trends along with an analysis of the market potential.

North America is expected to account for over 43% revenue share of the total dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market by 2015 end i.e. holding the maximum market share. Whereas Europe is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.3% due to increasing awareness about fungal nail infections.

Global dermatophytic onychomycosis therapeutics market report begins with an overview of the global market in terms of value. This section includes detailed analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints, and opportunities. All of these are factors that impact market growth. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average of each one of these factors in a model-based approach is included in the market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. Company Profiles