Global Submersible Pump Market 2019 Analysis, Trends, Growth Factors, Mergers and Acquisitions, Forecast 2028

Leading players of Submersible Pump including:

Schlumberger

Borets Company

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Canadian Advanced ESP

Lvpai

Lishen Pump

Shengli Pump

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Low Temperature ESP

High Temperature ESP

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Onshore

Offshore

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Submersible Pump Market Overview

1.1 Submersible Pump Definition

1.2 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Submersible Pump Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Submersible Pump Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Submersible Pump Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Submersible Pump Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Submersible Pump Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Submersible Pump Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Submersible Pump Market by Type

3.1.1 Low Temperature ESP

3.1.2 High Temperature ESP

3.2 Global Submersible Pump Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Submersible Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Submersible Pump Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Submersible Pump by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Submersible Pump Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Submersible Pump Market by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Submersible Pump Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Submersible Pump by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Submersible Pump Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Submersible Pump Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Submersible Pump Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Submersible Pump by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Submersible Pump Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Submersible Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Submersible Pump Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Submersible Pump Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Submersible Pump Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Submersible Pump Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Submersible Pump Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Submersible Pump Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Submersible Pump Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Submersible Pump Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Submersible Pump Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Submersible Pump Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Submersible Pump Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Submersible Pump Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Submersible Pump Players

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Borets Company

7.3 General Electric

7.4 Baker Hughes

7.5 Halliburton

7.6 Canadian Advanced ESP

7.7 Lvpai

7.8 Lishen Pump

7.9 Shengli Pump

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Submersible Pump

8.1 Industrial Chain of Submersible Pump

8.2 Upstream of Submersible Pump

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Submersible Pump

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Submersible Pump

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Submersible Pump

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Submersible Pump (2019-2028)

9.1 Global Submersible Pump Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2019-2028)

9.2 Global Submersible Pump Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2019-2028)

9.3 Global Submersible Pump Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2019-2028)

9.4 Global Submersible Pump Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2019-2028)

9.5 Global Submersible Pump Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2019-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

