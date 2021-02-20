Gynecology Devices Market 2019 to 2025 – Global Analysis with Top Vendors like CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Gynecology Devices Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Gynecology Devices Market”.

The Gynecology Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for gynecology devices is estimated to reach US$ 28,417.9 Mn in 2025.

Gynecology devices include devices such as diagnostic imaging devices, surgical devices, fluid management systems, female sterilization and contraceptives and other devices for diagnosis and treatment of various disease among women.

Top Companies Profiles:

1.CooperSurgical, Inc.

2. Hologic Inc.

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Ethicon US, LLC.

5. Medtronic

6. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

7. Stryker

8. Olympus Corporation

9. Richard Wolf GmbH

10. General Electric Company

In our study, we have segmented the gynecology devices market by type. Based on type, global gynecology devices market is segmented as surgical devices, instrument and diagnostic imaging system. Surgical devices is further segmented into gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices female sterilization and contraceptives and fluid management systems. Gynecological endoscopy devices is further segmented into colposcopes, hysteroscopes, resectoscopes and others. Endometrial ablation devices is further segmented into radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices and others. Female sterilization and contraceptives is further segmented into intrauterine devices and others. Instrument is further segmented into vaginal speculum, tenaculum, curettes and others. Diagnostic imaging system is further segmented into mammography, ultrasound and others. Geographically, the market for gynecology devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The market for gynecology devices is well established in North America region, especially in the US and Canada. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the US, 65.3% of women aged 40 and over had a mammogram within the past 2 years, while mammograms was ordered or provided for 22.9 million and 3.0 million physician office and hospital outpatient department visits respectively. The market is expected to witness growth at a rapid rate in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and progressive growth of medical device industry.

