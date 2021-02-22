Data Monetization Market Key Drivers, Challenges, Growth and Opportunities, 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Data Monetization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Data Monetization Market: Overview

The data monetization market report provides analysis for the period 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies that play an important role in the market growth. It also highlights drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global data monetization market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Bn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends. Furthermore, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview of the global data monetization market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of the data monetization market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players operating in the market.

Global Data Monetization Market: Scope of Report

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global data monetization market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the data monetization market. The comprehensive data monetization market estimates are the result of an in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the data monetization market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the data monetization market, growth trends of each segment, and region. It also includes companies’ strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Furthermore, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also provides the comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the data monetization market. It explains the various participants including software & platform vendors, system integrators, data providers and data marketplaces within the ecosystem of the market.

Global Data Monetization Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers have been referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the data monetization market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by an expert panel.

Global Data Monetization Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

The global data monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Data Monetization Market, by Method

Indirect Data Monetization

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical

Telecom

E-Commerce & Retail

BFSI

Insurance

Healthcare

Travel & Logistics

Others (Media & Entertainment)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Application

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Capital Asset Management

Remote Equipment Monitoring

Others (Workforce Management)

Data Monetization Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

