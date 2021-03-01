Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2030

This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry scenario, as well as market growth opportunities in the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Top Key Players of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN LLC

PierianDx, Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Genomatix GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH

DNASTAR, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020 report provides realistic and purposeful details of the market, that assist you in promoting ideas with research-based factors. It offers in-depth data, improves variations of the worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to help you in deciding the final strategy. It features far-reaching information in terms of changing market dynamics, manufacturing trends, structural changes in the market, and the latest developments. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to grow at a CAGR of xx.xx% during the period 20200-2030.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing and Others),

(Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing and Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine & Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others),

(Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine & Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers Pharma & Biotech Firms and Others),

(Hospitals, Research Centers Pharma & Biotech Firms and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

The objectives of this Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report are:

To study and forecast the market size of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions’ market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Survey Executive Synopsis Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Race by Manufacturers Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Production Market Share by Regions Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Consumption by Regions Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis by Applications Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Manufacturing Cost Examination Advertising Channel, Suppliers and Clienteles Market Dynamics Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Estimate Important Findings in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Study Appendixes company Profile

