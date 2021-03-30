Shared Services Market 2016 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2026

Organisations have started to centralize their back-end services for cost saving purpose. The different divisions or subsidiaries of an organisation can share internal functions or non-core company activities such as inventory, hiring, payroll, finance, purchasing, and information technology through shared services. Shared services help in cost reduction which would otherwise be higher if these services are taken separately by different divisions of a company.

Majority of the companies globally use shared services. Further, the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in number of deals in shared services market across public and private sectors. Shared services save approximately 20 to 30% of the cost which motivates the companies to adopt this service.

Shared Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Apart from being cost efficient, shared services also provide process efficiency to the companies. All the internal functions are standardized using shared services, therefore making the whole process smooth and efficient. Location proximity is also one of the important drivers for shared services market

However, implementing shared services is a complicated process as it requires change in the entire infrastructure and business process of the organization. It also takes a lot of time to implement shared service across the organization.

Trends prevailing in the Shared Services Market:

Robotic process automation is a major trend prevailing in the shared services market wherein enterprises focus on reducing manual work by introducing robotic software to do the repetitive tasks. Process automation reduces redundancy along with delivering expected output while cutting down on costs.

Global Shared services Market: Market Segmentation

Global Shared Services Market can be divided into two segments, one based on functions provided by shared services and the other one based on number of shared services being implemented by the organizations.

Segmentation on basis of function in shared services market:

The major segments of functions in shared services market include:

CRM

F&A

HR

IT

SCM

Segmentation on basis of number of shared services Market:

The major segments of shared services market include:

One

Two

Three

More than three

Global Shared services Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the shared services market include :

Accenture,

Infosys,

IBM,

Symantec,

Oracle,

Cognizant,

Hackett Group,

TCS,

SAP

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Shared services Market Segments

Global Shared services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Global Shared services Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Shared services Market

Global Shared services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Shared services Market

Technology

Value Chain

Global Shared services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Shared services Market includes

North America Shared services Market US & Canada

Latin America Shared services Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe Shared Services Market EU5 Nordics Benelux Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Shared Services Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Shared Services Market

Middle East and Africa Shared services Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

