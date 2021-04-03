Global Culture Media Market 2017 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Culture Media Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Culture media is any solid or liquid preparation made precisely for the growth, storage, maintenance, and transport of microorganisms and different types of cells. The array of various media available in research allows the culturing of cell types and microorganisms. The global culture media market was valued at $3,775 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $6,532 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in production of biopharmaceuticals and increase in demand for cell culture media have fueled the growth of the culture media market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries drives the culture media market growth.

However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging markets and increase in preference for specialty media are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the culture media market.

The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, and others. By application, the culture media market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others. According to end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. As per region, the culture media market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GE Healthcare

The Sartorius Group

Corning Inc.

Lonza Group

Becton, Dickinson and Company

HiMedia Laboratories

Vitro Biopharma

