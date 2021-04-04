Car Parking System Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global Car Parking System Market valued approximately USD 2.41 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.18% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Car Parking System market are increase in adoption of vehicles and growing parking concern worldwide. Additionally, increasing use of advanced analytics in development of smart sensors for smart parking systems helps in boosting the market growth of car parking system. The major restraining factor of global car parking system market is high implementation cost and complexity associated with the configuration. Car parking system is a mechanical device that helps in multiple parking capacity inside a parking lot. Parking systems are generally powered by electric power that moves vehicle into a storage position. There car parking system may be traditional as well as automated.

Car parking system provides car parking solutions accommodating maximum cars in space. Car parking system improves financial viability of commercial and residential developments. It also reduces parking and retrieval time. Saves time spend in searching for empty parking slots and time spend is searching the parked slot. Car parking system is cost effective in terms of maintenance over the conventional parking systems. Drivers collect their cars from secure waiting areas thus they do not have to walk through a car park alone and are less vulnerable. The regional analysis of Global Car Parking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

IHI

TADA

Xinhuayuan

Klaus Multiparking

Unitronics

LODIGE

Tianchen Intelligen

Westfalia

MHE Demag

Rainbow

Sampu Stereo Garage

STOPA Anlagenbau

FATA Automation

Park Plus

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mechanical Systems

Semi-Automated Systems

Automated Systems

By Application:

Office Building

Mall

Residential

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Car Parking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

