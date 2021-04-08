Engine Mounts Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth up to 6.62%

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 102 pages on title ‘Global Engine Mounts Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as TrelleborgVibracoustic (Freudenberg Group) (Germany), ContiTech (Continental AG) (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Sumitomo Riko (Japan), Bridgestone (Japan), BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Japan), Toyo-Rubber (Japan) etc.

Summary:

The Engine Mounts market will register a CAGR of above 6.62% by 2024. The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (Conventional Engine Mount and Hydraulic Engine Mount), by application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle and Others) and major geographies. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that Japanese Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Engine Mounts market throughout the predicted period.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Engine Mounts market analysis report suggests strategies Manufacturers can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

The report offers several leading Manufacturers, including:

TrelleborgVibracoustic (Freudenberg Group) (Germany)

ContiTech (Continental AG) (Germany)

Hutchinson (France)

Sumitomo Riko (Japan)

Bridgestone (Japan)

BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Japan)

Toyo-Rubber (Japan)

Cooper Standard (United States)

Nissin (Japan)

SKF (Sweden)

Market Overview:

On 3rd July 2018, Cooper Standard has acquired Lauren Manufacturing and Lauren Plastics, subject to regulatory approvals and related parties’ consent.

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for High Load Carrying Capacity Engines and Increasing Popularity of L4 Engine Type

Restraints:

High Cost of Electric Vehicles

Higher Aftermarket Cost

Key highlights of the Global Engine Mounts market Study:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Engine Mounts market for the next five years.

• Forecast of the Global Engine Mounts market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

• Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

• Uncovering market’s competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Manufacturers

• Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of Engine Mounts Manufacturers

