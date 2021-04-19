Smart Polymers Market to Witness Great Growth in Forecasted Period | Nexgenia, Inc., Spintech LLC, The Dow Chemical Company

Smart polymers are a class of high performance polymers that are capable of responding to the external environmental stimuli such as a slight change in pH, temperature and humidity in a specific way. These are also known as stimuli-responsive or intelligent materials. The transition that takes place in the presence of external stimuli is reversible and hence these materials regain their original state as the stimuli end. In addition, smart polymers are resilient, biocompatible, flexible and easy to sharpen and color. These features of the smart polymers allow for potential applications in manufacturing smart materials such as smart textiles, photovoltaic materials, sensors and phase change materials. Smart polymers today are widely used in tissue engineering, oil recovery and many biotechnological applications among others. The smart polymers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as consumer preferences for automated and high-end machines and gadgets coupled with rising disposable income. Also, increasing applicability of smart polymers in tissue engineering and other biomedical uses further fuel the growth of the smart polymers market. However, lack of designing expertise of systems based on smart materials hamper smart polymers market growth. On the other hand, major support by government and universities for research and large scale industrialization of smart polymers offer growth opportunity for the market and the key players involved.

Influencing players of this market are: Advanced Polymer Materials Inc., Autonomic Materials, Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, Nexgenia, Inc., Spintech LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Polymers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart polymers market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global smart polymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart polymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart polymers market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as physical stimuli-responsive polymers, chemical stimuli-responsive polymers, biological stimuli-responsive polymers and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as biomedical & biotechnology, automotive, electrical & electronics, textile and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart polymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart polymers market in these regions.

