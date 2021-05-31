Forklift Battery Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, User Demand, Component, Segmentation, High Growth and Forecast to 2023

Forklift batteries require high power and energy density. Lead-acid batteries were commonly used in forklifts. However, Li-ion batteries are also now being used in forklifts.

Top Players:

Exide Technologies

Saft

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Hoppecke Batterien

Johnson Controls

Crown Battery

Navitas System

Trojan Battery

Chloride Batteries

Storage Battery Systems

Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lead-Acid Battery

Li-Ion Battery

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehousing

Manufacturing

Construction

Other

The warehousing application segment held the largest battery market share. According to this forklift battery industry research report, the segment will account for the maximum demand for warehousing forklifts, forklift chargers, and forklift batteries throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of warehouses across the globe, particularly, due to the continuous growth of the E-commerce industry.

The APAC dominated the market. Owing to the growing demand for batteries in emerging economies including China and India, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

