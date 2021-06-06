“Future of the Kenyan Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies and key news.

The Kenyan defense market is valued at US$1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period to reach US$1.3 billion by 2024 . The Kenyan Government’s military capability and capacity expansion plans, the need to effectively counter terrorist groups, and the country’s participation in various peacekeeping missions are anticipated to increase its military expenditure during the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Kenyan defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Kenya defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Kenyan defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns.

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years.

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Kenyan defense industry.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Kenyan defense industry market trends for the coming five years.

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period.

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector.

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Kenyan defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, key trends and latest industry contracts.

Companies Mentioned:

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Sikorsky

Construcciones Aeronáuticas SA (CASA)/ IPTN

Korean Aerospace Industries

Boeing (McDonnell Douglas)

Samsung Techwin

Hyundai Rotem

Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW)- Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

BAE

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Otokar

Roketsan

Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu (MKEK)

Aselsan

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Havelsan

Tusas Engine Industries (TEI)

FNSS Defense Systems Company

Istanbul Shipyard

